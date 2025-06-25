Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has re-emerged as Britain's number one tennis player, yet her journey to recapture the brilliance of her 2021 U.S. Open triumph has been fraught with challenges. Despite recent setbacks, she continues to be a symbol of hope for a British women's champion at Wimbledon.

The Toronto-born athlete's meteoric rise in 2021 set a high bar as she became the first qualifier in the Open Era to snatch a major title. However, a slew of injuries and coaching changes have made her pursuit of consistent success an arduous task.

Guided by coach Mark Petchey, Raducanu is determined to navigate the competitive landscape of women's tennis. Her friendship with men's champion Carlos Alcaraz has sparked media interest, yet she stays focused on reclaiming her on-court magic for the Wimbledon challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)