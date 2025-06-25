India’s Bowling Dilemma: Choosing Between Pace and Spin

In the ongoing cricket series against England, India head coach Gautam Gambhir stands by captain Shubman Gill's decision to restrict Shardul Thakur's bowling in the series opener, despite mounting criticism.

The first Test witnessed Thakur delivering just 16 overs across two innings and providing an underwhelming performance with the bat, scoring five runs. His limited use has raised questions about his place in the lineup over a specialist bowler, especially with India having lost the first Test after seemingly dominating for five days.

With the second Test in Edgbaston approaching, changes are anticipated. Experts advocate for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion, citing the pitch's spinner-friendly conditions. Former India stars emphasize the need for quality bowlers in the squad. While Jasprit Bumrah stays central to the pace attack, the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and adjustments to the seam-spin balance are under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)