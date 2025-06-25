Left Menu

India’s Bowling Dilemma: Choosing Between Pace and Spin

India coach Gautam Gambhir supports captain Shubman Gill's bowling strategy despite criticism over Shardul Thakur's limited role in the first Test against England. With India losing, changes are anticipated for the Edgbaston Test. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Thakur due to anticipated spinner-friendly conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:19 IST
India’s Bowling Dilemma: Choosing Between Pace and Spin
Shardul Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing cricket series against England, India head coach Gautam Gambhir stands by captain Shubman Gill's decision to restrict Shardul Thakur's bowling in the series opener, despite mounting criticism.

The first Test witnessed Thakur delivering just 16 overs across two innings and providing an underwhelming performance with the bat, scoring five runs. His limited use has raised questions about his place in the lineup over a specialist bowler, especially with India having lost the first Test after seemingly dominating for five days.

With the second Test in Edgbaston approaching, changes are anticipated. Experts advocate for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion, citing the pitch's spinner-friendly conditions. Former India stars emphasize the need for quality bowlers in the squad. While Jasprit Bumrah stays central to the pace attack, the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and adjustments to the seam-spin balance are under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025