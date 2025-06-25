Thrilling Victory: India's Junior Men Clinch Third Place in Hockey Tournament

In a riveting match, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team triumphed over Australia, securing a 2-1 victory and claiming third place in the ongoing 4 Nations Tournament.

Australia initially broke the deadlock in the third quarter with a field goal by Captain Toby Mallon, but India responded swiftly. Rohit leveled the score in the 45th minute following a penalty corner, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

With momentum building, India seized their chance in the final quarter. Ajeet Yadav's decisive goal in the 52nd minute secured the victory, bringing an exciting end to India's tournament campaign, which included a loss to Germany, a victory against Australia, and a defeat to Spain in the pool stage.

