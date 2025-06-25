Sri Lanka's Balanced Attack Limits Bangladesh on Day One

Sri Lanka's cricket team showcased a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Bangladesh to 220 for eight on the opening day of the second cricket test match on Wednesday. The match, held at the Singhalese Sports Club, saw key contributions from both debutant spinner Sonal Dinusha and seasoned fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando, each claiming two wickets to keep Bangladesh's total in check.

Bangladesh, having elected to bat first after winning the toss, stumbled early in their innings. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's side endured a shaky start, with opening batsman Anamul Haque dismissed for a duck after a brief reprieve, leaving the visitors struggling against the home team's persistent bowling attack.

Despite a promising partnership between Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam, the latter emerging as the day's highest scorer with 46 runs, Sri Lanka maintained pressure through strategic bowling changes and tight fielding. The day's play was further impacted by a long rain delay, resulting in only 71 overs being bowled, with more action anticipated on the second day.

