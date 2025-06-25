Left Menu

WPBL Unveils Nationwide Pickleball Tour to Boost Sport's Popularity

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has launched 'WPBL On Tour,' a series of franchise-led tournaments across six cities, aiming to strengthen community ties and expand the sport's reach in India. The tour promises local tournaments and high-energy pickleball experiences, ahead of Season 2's grand opening in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:55 IST
WPBL Unveils Nationwide Pickleball Tour to Boost Sport's Popularity
Champions of World Pickleball Leagu season 1 (Photo: WPBL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has announced an exciting new venture called 'WPBL On Tour,' consisting of a series of off-season events that are set to revolutionize the sport in India. This multi-city tournament, set to occur over a span of four months, seeks to deepen community engagement and expand the reach of India's fastest-growing sport.

Each of the WPBL's six franchise cities will host a tournament that welcomes local talent, with the League providing ample strategic, marketing, and financial support. This initiative will offer local players and enthusiasts an unmatched opportunity to compete under their city's banner and experience the high-energy atmosphere that WPBL is known for.

Co-founder & CEO Gaurav Natekar highlighted the League's commitment to fan engagement and local franchise empowerment, aspiring to integrate pickleball into the cultural fabric of these cities. WPBL On Tour will pave the way for more innovative programs and partnerships, setting a new standard in creating a 360-degree sporting ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025