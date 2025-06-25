WPBL Unveils Nationwide Pickleball Tour to Boost Sport's Popularity

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has announced an exciting new venture called 'WPBL On Tour,' consisting of a series of off-season events that are set to revolutionize the sport in India. This multi-city tournament, set to occur over a span of four months, seeks to deepen community engagement and expand the reach of India's fastest-growing sport.

Each of the WPBL's six franchise cities will host a tournament that welcomes local talent, with the League providing ample strategic, marketing, and financial support. This initiative will offer local players and enthusiasts an unmatched opportunity to compete under their city's banner and experience the high-energy atmosphere that WPBL is known for.

Co-founder & CEO Gaurav Natekar highlighted the League's commitment to fan engagement and local franchise empowerment, aspiring to integrate pickleball into the cultural fabric of these cities. WPBL On Tour will pave the way for more innovative programs and partnerships, setting a new standard in creating a 360-degree sporting ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)