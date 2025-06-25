Left Menu

T20 Storm: Saudi League Faces Resistance from Cricket Giants

The proposed USD 400 million Saudi T20 league faces formidable opposition from the BCCI and ECB, who aim to protect their flagship tournaments. Despite potential partnerships with Cricket Australia, Saudi investors' plans are being challenged, highlighting the economic stakes in the evolving cricket landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:00 IST
T20 Storm: Saudi League Faces Resistance from Cricket Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The ambitious Saudi T20 league, a USD 400 million initiative, has sparked controversy as the BCCI and ECB unite in opposition, The Guardian reports. With both cricket boards striving to safeguard their existing tournaments, efforts to prevent the Saudi league from gaining traction are underway.

At the World Test Championship final at Lord's, the ECB and BCCI resolved not to grant 'no objection certificates' to players wishing to join the new league and are advocating for the ICC to withhold official endorsement. Their stance reflects a concern over the potential dilution of their flagship events.

In contrast, Cricket Australia has expressed interest in partnering with Saudi investors as the league promises significant financial influx. The plan involves SRJ Sports Investments injecting USD 400 million to establish a league with eight teams competing in four annual tournaments, akin to tennis Grand Slams. However, powerful interests and existing financial commitments pose significant obstacles for this venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025