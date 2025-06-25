T20 Storm: Saudi League Faces Resistance from Cricket Giants

The ambitious Saudi T20 league, a USD 400 million initiative, has sparked controversy as the BCCI and ECB unite in opposition, The Guardian reports. With both cricket boards striving to safeguard their existing tournaments, efforts to prevent the Saudi league from gaining traction are underway.

At the World Test Championship final at Lord's, the ECB and BCCI resolved not to grant 'no objection certificates' to players wishing to join the new league and are advocating for the ICC to withhold official endorsement. Their stance reflects a concern over the potential dilution of their flagship events.

In contrast, Cricket Australia has expressed interest in partnering with Saudi investors as the league promises significant financial influx. The plan involves SRJ Sports Investments injecting USD 400 million to establish a league with eight teams competing in four annual tournaments, akin to tennis Grand Slams. However, powerful interests and existing financial commitments pose significant obstacles for this venture.

