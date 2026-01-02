South Africa Unveils Dynamic Squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South Africa has revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with Aiden Markram appointed as the captain. The announcement on Friday included the return of veteran player Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his retirement, and Anrich Nortje, who has been cleared to play after recovering from an injury.

The squad showcases a potent batting lineup, featuring the likes of Markram, De Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, and David Miller. Meanwhile, the pace attack is reinforced by Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Corbin Bosch. The spin department sees Keshav Maharaj as the main option, with George Linde providing backup, and Markram along with Ferreira offering additional spinning capabilities.

Selection convener Patrick Moroney, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, stated, "We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka." Grouped with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE, South Africa aims to break past barriers, having previously reached the final only to be narrowly defeated by India.