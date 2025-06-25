Transforming Unakoti: Central Schemes Drive Significant Progress

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse concluded a crucial review meeting in Unakoti District, Tripura, as part of the 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' programme. This initiative, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, assesses the implementation of Central Flagship Schemes, aiming to boost Centre-State collaboration and development in the North East.

Accompanied by state officials and members of parliament, Khadse focused on Unakoti's challenges, including border security and infrastructure. The district has made impressive strides in sectors like Health, Education, and Agriculture. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 15 projects spanning 73.894 kms were completed, enhancing connectivity across the region.

Progress was noted in electricity and water supply, with 100% electricity coverage and significant water infrastructure improvements. Economic empowerment through MGNREGS and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi showed positive trends. However, Khadse emphasized the need for further developments in eco-tourism, skill development, and improving educational and sports infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)