Transforming Unakoti: Central Schemes Drive Significant Progress
Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse reviews progress in Unakoti, Tripura, under the 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' programme. The district shows marked improvements in infrastructure, health, and economic empowerment through central schemes. Focus remains on border security, eco-tourism, agriculture, skill development, sports, and digital literacy.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse concluded a crucial review meeting in Unakoti District, Tripura, as part of the 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' programme. This initiative, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, assesses the implementation of Central Flagship Schemes, aiming to boost Centre-State collaboration and development in the North East.
Accompanied by state officials and members of parliament, Khadse focused on Unakoti's challenges, including border security and infrastructure. The district has made impressive strides in sectors like Health, Education, and Agriculture. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 15 projects spanning 73.894 kms were completed, enhancing connectivity across the region.
Progress was noted in electricity and water supply, with 100% electricity coverage and significant water infrastructure improvements. Economic empowerment through MGNREGS and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi showed positive trends. However, Khadse emphasized the need for further developments in eco-tourism, skill development, and improving educational and sports infrastructures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Guard's Dual Role: Border Security Meets Protest Response in LA
The Theater of Border Security: Military Presence and Humanitarian Concerns at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Odisha witnessed corruption, no infrastructure development, while many regions remained backwards under previous regimes, alleges PM Modi.
Enhancing Border Security: Army and BSF Synergy Conference 2023
Governor Parnaik Lauds Army's Vital Role in Border Security and Community Welfare