Shastri Warns India Against Resting Bumrah Amidst Crucial Test Series

Former cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a stern warning to the Indian cricket management, advising them to reconsider resting star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test match against England. India suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first Test at Headingley, which highlighted the critical role played by Bumrah.

In the thrilling final day chase, England achieved their second-highest successful run chase in Test history, overcoming a 371-run target. Bumrah's impressive figures of 5/83 in the first innings were overshadowed by his inability to secure wickets in the second.

Ravi Shastri, while speaking on Sky Sports, underlined the risk of resting Bumrah. "If India is not careful and rests Bumrah, going 2-0 down could make it a herculean task," he noted. The scrutiny on Bumrah's workload management intensified after Ajit Agarkar, India's chief selector, cited earlier concerns about Bumrah's back stress reaction. Though former players like Sunil Gavaskar and Gautam Gambhir continue to debate this, the focus remains on Bumrah's crucial role amid the demanding cricket calendar.

