Jayden Seales' Career-Defining Five-Wicket Haul Shines in Test Thriller

In Barbados, West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales marked a significant achievement in his burgeoning career, capturing a five-wicket haul against Australia in the opening Test as reported by the ICC. Joined by Shamar Joseph, the formidable duo dismantled Australia, dismissing them for a mere 180 runs.

Seales, who ended with figures of 5/60 from 15.5 overs, described this performance as his most cherished five-wicket accomplishment despite struggling to feel in control throughout the day. His contributions, alongside Joseph's 4/46, underscored the team's dominance in this thrilling Test encounter.

Seales highlighted Joseph's early breakthroughs as pivotal, noting, "Blowing away the top order is crucial in this format." Australia's resistance came via a significant partnership from Travis Head and Usman Khawaja, though Head remains the lone batsman to exceed 50 runs amid the West Indies' fierce bowling.

