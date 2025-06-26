Left Menu

Inter Milan's Triumph: Chivu's First Success at Club World Cup

Inter Milan, under new coach Cristian Chivu, secured a 2-0 victory against River Plate, advancing to the last 16 of the Club World Cup. Goals from Esposito and Bastoni ensured the win. Chivu praised his team's adaptability and mindset, highlighting their progression after replacing Simone Inzaghi.

Inter Milan's new coach, Cristian Chivu, celebrated a significant win as his team defeated River Plate 2-0, securing a spot in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

This victory marks Chivu's first major success since replacing Simone Inzaghi, who parted ways with the team following a tough loss in the Champions League final.

Chivu praised his team's determination and the strategic adjustments that led to the triumph, setting the stage for a showdown with Brazilian team Fluminense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

