Inter Milan's Triumph: Chivu's First Success at Club World Cup

Inter Milan's new coach, Cristian Chivu, celebrated a significant win as his team defeated River Plate 2-0, securing a spot in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

This victory marks Chivu's first major success since replacing Simone Inzaghi, who parted ways with the team following a tough loss in the Champions League final.

Chivu praised his team's determination and the strategic adjustments that led to the triumph, setting the stage for a showdown with Brazilian team Fluminense.

