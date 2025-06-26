Left Menu

Donaldson Steps Up: Filling Beale's Boots Against the Lions

Ben Donaldson, released from the Wallabies squad, is set to play as fullback for Western Force against the British & Irish Lions after Kurtley Beale's injury. Donaldson joins other seasoned players in a match intended to offer serious competition ahead of the Lions' series against Fiji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:35 IST
Donaldson Steps Up: Filling Beale's Boots Against the Lions
  • Country:
  • Australia

Western Force's Ben Donaldson, released from the Wallabies squad, arrived in Perth on Thursday to fill the shoes of injured playmaker Kurtley Beale in Saturday's crucial match against the British & Irish Lions.

Tasked with replacing Beale at fullback, Donaldson will join a seasoned lineup including Alex Harford at flyhalf and Nic White as scrumhalf. The Force's ensemble also boasts former Wallabies skipper White, Matt Proctor, and Hamish Stewart, promising a fierce showdown.

With an eye on maintaining competitive edge in the lead-up to the Lions' test series against Fiji, this match marks an opportunity for Donaldson to shine. Reflecting on the chance to play against the Lions, he expressed excitement and commitment to delivering a thrilling game for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025