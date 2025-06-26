Donaldson Steps Up: Filling Beale's Boots Against the Lions
Ben Donaldson, released from the Wallabies squad, is set to play as fullback for Western Force against the British & Irish Lions after Kurtley Beale's injury. Donaldson joins other seasoned players in a match intended to offer serious competition ahead of the Lions' series against Fiji.
- Country:
- Australia
Western Force's Ben Donaldson, released from the Wallabies squad, arrived in Perth on Thursday to fill the shoes of injured playmaker Kurtley Beale in Saturday's crucial match against the British & Irish Lions.
Tasked with replacing Beale at fullback, Donaldson will join a seasoned lineup including Alex Harford at flyhalf and Nic White as scrumhalf. The Force's ensemble also boasts former Wallabies skipper White, Matt Proctor, and Hamish Stewart, promising a fierce showdown.
With an eye on maintaining competitive edge in the lead-up to the Lions' test series against Fiji, this match marks an opportunity for Donaldson to shine. Reflecting on the chance to play against the Lions, he expressed excitement and commitment to delivering a thrilling game for fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Capgemini Partners to Launch India's Rugby Premier League
Tim Walsh Champions Rugby Revolution in India Through Premier League
England vs India: New Stars Emerge in Revamped Teams Ahead of Test Series Showdown
Rugby Premier League Set to Revolutionize India's Sporting Scene
Rugby Revolution: India's New Sporting Frontier with RPL