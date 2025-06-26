Donaldson Steps Up: Filling Beale's Boots Against the Lions

Western Force's Ben Donaldson, released from the Wallabies squad, arrived in Perth on Thursday to fill the shoes of injured playmaker Kurtley Beale in Saturday's crucial match against the British & Irish Lions.

Tasked with replacing Beale at fullback, Donaldson will join a seasoned lineup including Alex Harford at flyhalf and Nic White as scrumhalf. The Force's ensemble also boasts former Wallabies skipper White, Matt Proctor, and Hamish Stewart, promising a fierce showdown.

With an eye on maintaining competitive edge in the lead-up to the Lions' test series against Fiji, this match marks an opportunity for Donaldson to shine. Reflecting on the chance to play against the Lions, he expressed excitement and commitment to delivering a thrilling game for fans.

