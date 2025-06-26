Left Menu

Pro Panja League Returns to Gwalior: Season 2 Set to Thrill Fans

The Pro Panja League is set to kick off its second season in Gwalior, India on August 5. The tournament promises intense competition with top arm wrestlers, attracting fans eager for thrilling action. Following a successful first season, organizers anticipate a larger event with widespread participation.

Parvinn Dabass (Photo: Pro Panja League). Image Credit: ANI
The Pro Panja League, a prominent name in the world of arm wrestling, is gearing up for a thrilling return with its second season. Scheduled to commence on August 5 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the league promises an electrifying showdown, as highlighted in a recent announcement from Pro Panja League.

Top arm wrestlers from across India are set to participate, bringing renewed intensity to the competition. As fans anticipate the return of seasoned athletes and the introduction of fresh talent, Gwalior stands ready, having witnessed immense passion for the sport during past events, notably the mega matches held at Gwalior Fort in 2022.

Co-founder Parvinn Dabass expressed enthusiasm for the league's return to Gwalior, remarking on the city's warm reception and the league's growth. Co-founder Preeti Jhangiani echoed this sentiment, highlighting the incredible response from fans and the media during the inaugural season. With Gwalior's massive fanbase, the organizers expect this season to be the league's most significant yet.

