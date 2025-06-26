Mohit Khatri: The New Face of India's Rugby Revolution

India's rugby scene is witnessing a paradigm shift with the advent of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), led by 27-year-old Mohit Khatri, the league's highest-paid player. Originating from Haryana, an area traditionally known for wrestling and kabaddi, Khatri was drafted by the Bengaluru Bravehearts for Rs 4.75 lakhs. His transition to the top of Indian rugby is as compelling as it is unconventional.

Khatri's introduction to rugby happened in the sixth grade, courtesy of one of his brothers. His journey reflects the sport's rising potential in India, amplified through the RPL, which brings together six teams: Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers, and Bengaluru Bravehearts. For Khatri, the RPL is not just a league; it's a catalyst for personal and national sporting growth.

Khatri asserts that the league offers Indian athletes exposure previously unavailable, allowing them to measure up to global standards. He views the RPL as a foundation for India's future in international rugby, aiming to progressively conquer Asian trophies, the Asian Games, and potentially the Olympics. Emphasizing grassroots development, Khatri highlights the importance of match experience for team growth.

As captain of the Indian Rugby 7s and national XV teams, Khatri champions unity and communication as pivotal for success. Under his leadership with the Bengaluru Bravehearts, Khatri looks forward to learning from international players, bolstering his skills by exchanging experiences with teammates from countries like New Zealand, Fiji, and Spain. The RPL auction, which attached a Rs 4.75 lakh price tag to his name, instills in him a sense of pride and responsibility; a mantle he is ready to bear with commitment and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)