Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Haryana Secretariat: Senior Official's Demise

Ganesh Arora, a senior official at the Haryana secretariat, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and he was declared dead at a hospital. The reasons behind this tragic step remain unclear as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:28 IST
Tragic Incident at Haryana Secretariat: Senior Official's Demise
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a senior Haryana government official allegedly ended his life on Wednesday by jumping from the sixth floor of the civil secretariat building.

Ganesh Arora, serving as a special secretary, exited his office before leaping to his death, authorities reported.

Despite prompt medical attention at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police are actively investigating to determine the motive behind his tragic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
3
India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi tells Israeli Parliament.

India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi...

 Global
4
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.

No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026