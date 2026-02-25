Tragic Incident at Haryana Secretariat: Senior Official's Demise
Ganesh Arora, a senior official at the Haryana secretariat, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and he was declared dead at a hospital. The reasons behind this tragic step remain unclear as investigations continue.
Updated: 25-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:28 IST
In a shocking incident, a senior Haryana government official allegedly ended his life on Wednesday by jumping from the sixth floor of the civil secretariat building.
Ganesh Arora, serving as a special secretary, exited his office before leaping to his death, authorities reported.
Despite prompt medical attention at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police are actively investigating to determine the motive behind his tragic decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
