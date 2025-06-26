Left Menu

The Heat Challenge: World Cup 2026 Under Fire

Rising temperatures during the Club World Cup have sparked concern for afternoon kickoffs at the 2026 World Cup, especially given its expanded format. FIFPRO calls for a reevaluation of kickoff times amid climate concerns, advocating for player health and safety. US summer heat poses potential scheduling challenges.

The soaring temperatures experienced at the Club World Cup have sparked concerns over scheduling challenges for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, as organizers face difficulties in logistics and player safety.

The heatwave affecting the United States forced Borussia Dortmund's match against South Korea's Ulsan in Cincinnati to see kickoff with temperatures surpassing 90°F, utilizing FIFA's cooling breaks. In Philadelphia, Chelsea's manager described regular afternoon training as 'impossible'.

With climate change impacting extreme weather conditions, global players' union FIFPRO urges reconsideration of kickoff times, prioritizing player safety. The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, must navigate heat challenges reminiscent of the sweltering 1994 tournament, complicating scheduling amid expanded team participation.

