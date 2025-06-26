Left Menu

Cricket Fever: India's Tour of Australia Sparks Unprecedented Ticket Demand

Cricket Australia's (CA) white-ball tour featuring India and Australia has already sold over 90,000 tickets, despite being four months away. The tour, consisting of three ODIs and five T20s, has generated significant excitement, particularly among the Indian diaspora, with sold-out venues in Sydney and Canberra.

The white-ball series, slated for October to November, includes three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. The excitement is particularly palpable within the Indian diaspora, with fan clubs like Bharat Army and Fans India purchasing significant ticket quantities.

Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager, Joel Morrison, noted the extensive interest and anticipates a record-breaking turnout, reminiscent of the previous Border-Gavaskar series. The forthcoming matches promise to deliver a vibrant and exhilarating atmosphere for both Australian and Indian fans.

