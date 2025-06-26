Cricket Fever: India's Tour of Australia Sparks Unprecedented Ticket Demand

Cricket Australia's upcoming tour featuring Indian and Australian teams is creating a buzz, with over 90,000 tickets sold months ahead of the first match. Notably, Sydney's ODI and Canberra's T20 have already sold out, showcasing immense enthusiasm from cricket fans.

The white-ball series, slated for October to November, includes three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. The excitement is particularly palpable within the Indian diaspora, with fan clubs like Bharat Army and Fans India purchasing significant ticket quantities.

Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager, Joel Morrison, noted the extensive interest and anticipates a record-breaking turnout, reminiscent of the previous Border-Gavaskar series. The forthcoming matches promise to deliver a vibrant and exhilarating atmosphere for both Australian and Indian fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)