South African Pacer Anrich Nortje Faces Uncertain Future Due to Stress Reaction

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje faces an indefinite break from cricket due to a "stress reaction" in his back. Despite consistent setbacks, head coach Shukri Conrad remains hopeful for his return. Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen is set to lead a refreshed T20I squad, featuring several new call-ups.

Anrich Nortje. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Anrich Nortje, the South African pacer, is facing an indefinite hiatus after suffering a "stress reaction" in his back. Head coach Shukri Conrad has expressed concern about Nortje's consistent struggles with injuries, but reassures that the 31-year-old will be supported in making a return to the field.

Nortje missed out on the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, as well as the Major League Cricket in the U.S. He has only appeared in two matches this year, both during the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata Knight Riders. According to ESPNCricinfo, his latest injury continues a string of bad luck.

While Cricket South Africa (CSA) remains in the dark regarding Nortje's recovery timeline, his history with long injury spells adds uncertainty to his cricketing future. He last represented South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup, and has since battled a toe injury and missed crucial tournaments.

"We're obviously concerned about Anrich, given this is not his first stress reaction," Conrad told ESPNCricinfo. "Diagnosing his condition early and accurately is critical. We're not ruling anything out and are committed to his recovery." Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen will captain an invigorated T20I squad, which includes promising newcomers.

The squad features first-time call-ups Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, and Senuran Muthusamy, selected for their remarkable domestic performances. As they prepare for the tri-nation series starting July 14, anticipation builds for how this reshaped team will perform under van der Dussen's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

