Left Menu

A New Era in Sports: IOC's Commitment to Gender Eligibility Reform

Kirsty Coventry, the first female African President of the IOC, announced plans to lead discussions on gender eligibility criteria in sports. A working group will be formed to establish guidelines, aiming to protect the female category while seeking a consensus among international federations. Current policies vary across sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:02 IST
A New Era in Sports: IOC's Commitment to Gender Eligibility Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is stepping in as the leading authority in discussions surrounding gender eligibility criteria in sports. This comes four years after federations were initially advised to manage the issue independently.

Newly appointed IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who made history as the first woman and African to assume the role, emphasized the need to safeguard the female category within international sports.

In her first major move, Coventry announced that a working group composed of experts and representatives from international federations will be set up to develop comprehensive guidelines. This comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a ban on transgender athletes in school sports, stirring controversy and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025