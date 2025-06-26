A New Era in Sports: IOC's Commitment to Gender Eligibility Reform
Kirsty Coventry, the first female African President of the IOC, announced plans to lead discussions on gender eligibility criteria in sports. A working group will be formed to establish guidelines, aiming to protect the female category while seeking a consensus among international federations. Current policies vary across sports.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is stepping in as the leading authority in discussions surrounding gender eligibility criteria in sports. This comes four years after federations were initially advised to manage the issue independently.
Newly appointed IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who made history as the first woman and African to assume the role, emphasized the need to safeguard the female category within international sports.
In her first major move, Coventry announced that a working group composed of experts and representatives from international federations will be set up to develop comprehensive guidelines. This comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a ban on transgender athletes in school sports, stirring controversy and debate.
