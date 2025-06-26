Khelo India University Games Set to Thrill Jaipur in 2025

Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu voiced her support for the Khelo India initiative, highlighting its role in aiding athletes at both senior and junior levels. Sindhu's comments came ahead of the much-anticipated Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025, which will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this November. The announcement, made on Wednesday, confirmed that Poornima University and Rajasthan University will jointly host the event.

During her interaction with the media, Sindhu commended the Indian government's continuous backing, particularly the Prime Minister's personal engagement with athletes before major events such as the Olympics. "The entire government of India has been supportive, and so has the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru," she stated, emphasizing that Khelo India plays a crucial role for both senior and junior athletes. This year marks the fifth edition of the KIUG, a significant component of the government's Khelo India initiative.

With over 4000 athletes from more than 200 universities expected to compete, KIUG 2025 anticipates showcasing at least 20 disciplines, making it a substantial event for Under-25 athletes. The event follows the Under-18 Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar earlier this year. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, noted that these Games provide a vital platform for athletes to catch the attention of talent scouts nationwide. Rajasthan is set to host the KIUG for its first time, marking another milestone for the initiative.

The journey of the Khelo India University Games began with its inaugural event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 2020. Subsequent editions saw Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and the NorthEast serve as venues. The KIUG 2024 boasted participation from over 200 universities, with around 4500 athletes compete across 20 sports disciplines, battling for 770 medals, including 240 gold.

At the previous KIUG 2024, Chandigarh University clinched the team championships, an event co-hosted by various North Eastern states. Since its inception, Panjab University has claimed the KIUG crown twice, while Jain University has also emerged as champions.

