Left Menu

IOC President Coventry Pauses 2036 Olympics Bid Process

The International Olympic Committee, led by new President Kirsty Coventry, has paused the process for deciding the host of the 2036 Olympics. A working group will reassess the future host election process. India's bid remains in the mix, with informal talks scheduled in Lausanne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:33 IST
IOC President Coventry Pauses 2036 Olympics Bid Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Olympic Committee, under the leadership of its first female and African President Kirsty Coventry, has announced a pause in the process of selecting the host for the 2036 Olympics. President Coventry revealed that there was significant support among IOC members to review the host election proceedings, warranting the establishment of a working group.

Coventry, a former Olympic champion swimmer from Zimbabwe, emphasized members' desire for increased involvement in the election process. Discussions during an executive board meeting, her first in the role, centered on the timing and method of selecting future Olympic hosts. The approach has been informed by experiences with already chosen future hosts, including Los Angeles, Brisbane, and the French Alps.

India, which submitted a Letter of Intent last October to host the 2036 Games, is set to continue informal discussions on the subject with a visit to Lausanne. Coventry reaffirmed that this delegation should participate in this pause and review period, underscoring the importance of member engagement and accurately timing decisions to benefit all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025