IOC President Coventry Pauses 2036 Olympics Bid Process
The International Olympic Committee, led by new President Kirsty Coventry, has paused the process for deciding the host of the 2036 Olympics. A working group will reassess the future host election process. India's bid remains in the mix, with informal talks scheduled in Lausanne.
The International Olympic Committee, under the leadership of its first female and African President Kirsty Coventry, has announced a pause in the process of selecting the host for the 2036 Olympics. President Coventry revealed that there was significant support among IOC members to review the host election proceedings, warranting the establishment of a working group.
Coventry, a former Olympic champion swimmer from Zimbabwe, emphasized members' desire for increased involvement in the election process. Discussions during an executive board meeting, her first in the role, centered on the timing and method of selecting future Olympic hosts. The approach has been informed by experiences with already chosen future hosts, including Los Angeles, Brisbane, and the French Alps.
India, which submitted a Letter of Intent last October to host the 2036 Games, is set to continue informal discussions on the subject with a visit to Lausanne. Coventry reaffirmed that this delegation should participate in this pause and review period, underscoring the importance of member engagement and accurately timing decisions to benefit all stakeholders involved.
