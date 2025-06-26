Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Kirsty Coventry's Bold Leadership at the IOC

IOC's new President Kirsty Coventry, the first African woman in the role, aims to address gender eligibility in sports and enhance host city selection processes. She proposes working groups for consensus on transgender participation while pushing for more IOC member involvement in choosing future Olympic venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:48 IST
Breaking Barriers: Kirsty Coventry's Bold Leadership at the IOC
International Olympic Committee

Kirsty Coventry, recently inaugurated as the first African and female President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), intends to lead discussions on gender eligibility in sports. This initiative comes four years after the IOC delegated the responsibility to individual sports federations. Coventry plans to establish a working group to oversee these talks.

Additionally, she aims to reassess the election protocol for future Olympic host cities. While the IOC has historically refrained from imposing universal rules on transgender participation, Coventry's approach signals a shift towards unified guidelines, prioritizing the protection of female categories in sports.

The newly appointed President also emphasizes greater involvement of IOC members in selecting future Olympic venues, reacting to concerns over limited engagement under the previous leadership. Upcoming host cities include Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Brisbane for 2032, with ongoing interest for 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025