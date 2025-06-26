Breaking Barriers: Kirsty Coventry's Bold Leadership at the IOC

Kirsty Coventry, recently inaugurated as the first African and female President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), intends to lead discussions on gender eligibility in sports. This initiative comes four years after the IOC delegated the responsibility to individual sports federations. Coventry plans to establish a working group to oversee these talks.

Additionally, she aims to reassess the election protocol for future Olympic host cities. While the IOC has historically refrained from imposing universal rules on transgender participation, Coventry's approach signals a shift towards unified guidelines, prioritizing the protection of female categories in sports.

The newly appointed President also emphasizes greater involvement of IOC members in selecting future Olympic venues, reacting to concerns over limited engagement under the previous leadership. Upcoming host cities include Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Brisbane for 2032, with ongoing interest for 2036.

