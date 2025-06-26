Indian U-17 Wrestlers Shine With Triple Gold at Asian Championships

The Indian Under-17 freestyle wrestling team achieved a remarkable feat by securing three gold and two bronze medals at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) hailed the team's commendable performance, emphasizing the grit, determination, and technical prowess displayed by the athletes. While the team narrowly missed finishing among the top three overall and did not clinch a team trophy, the outstanding performances in the heavier weight categories were particularly noteworthy.

Gold medals were earned by Gaurav Punia in the 65 kg category, Arjun Ruhil in the 92 kg category, and Lacky in the 110 kg category. Additionally, Shivam and Dhanraj Ganapati secured bronze in the 45 kg and 51 kg categories, respectively. WFI extended congratulations to the medalists, their coaches, and support staff, acknowledging the relentless hard work and commitment behind their success. The federation also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their continuous support in developing young wrestling talent. Despite missing the team trophy, the Indian team's impressive performance lays a strong foundation for the future and reinforces the potential of young Indian wrestlers on the Asian stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)