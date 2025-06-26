Left Menu

Shuffling Sidelines: Serie A's New Era of Managers

The Serie A is undergoing significant managerial changes, with 12 out of 20 teams appointing new coaches for the upcoming season. Notable moves include Eusebio Di Francesco at Lecce, Alberto Gilardino at Pisa, Massimiliano Allegri returning to Milan, and Gennaro Gattuso taking the Italy job. More changes are expected.

26-06-2025
Serie A is experiencing a managerial upheaval as 12 of the league's 20 teams prepare for the upcoming season with new head coaches. This reshuffling sees Eusebio Di Francesco taking on the challenge at Lecce, with hopes of avoiding relegation for a second year. Meanwhile, Pisa has introduced Alberto Gilardino to replace Filippo Inzaghi.

Italy's football scene is buzzing as Inter appoints Cristian Chivu, following Simone Inzaghi's departure. Parma has filled Chivu's role with Carlos Cuesta, marking his first managerial position. Despite rumors, Napoli remains under Antonio Conte, setting the stage for a competitive season with many top teams opting for fresh leadership.

The merry-go-round continues with Massimiliano Allegri's return to Milan after an eighth-place finish under Conceicao. Maurizio Sarri rejoins Lazio, replacing Marco Baroni, while Gian Piero Gasperini transitions from Atalanta to Roma, succeeding Claudio Ranieri. As the season approaches, Serie A's dynamic environment promises further surprises.

