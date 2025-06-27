Al-Hilal Charges Ahead: Victory Over Pachuca Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot

In a pivotal match on Thursday, Al-Hilal clinched a 2-0 victory over Mexico's Pachuca, ensuring their progression to the knockout stage in the Club World Cup. The Saudi club's triumph, spearheaded by goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Marcos Leonardo, solidified their position as Group H runners-up behind Real Madrid.

Al-Dawsari opened scoring in the 22nd minute, while Leonardo sealed the win in stoppage time, setting up a thrilling last-16 encounter with Manchester City. Pachuca, already out after consecutive losses, showed signs of life but were repeatedly thwarted by a disciplined Al-Hilal defense led by Kalidou Koulibaly.

The team acknowledged moments of complacency as they defended their lead in the final quarter, but they successfully held on for the important win, finishing with five points. Midfielder Ruben Neves lauded the effort, emphasizing the team's clean sheet and determination as they prepare for a formidable test against Manchester City.