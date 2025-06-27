Kerala Blasters FC: The Yellow Army’s Endearing Legacy in ISL

Kerala Blasters FC is synonymous with fervent passion in the Indian Super League (ISL), thanks largely to the unyielding support of the Yellow Army. The club's journey, marked by both triumphs and challenges, adds a vibrant hue to the fabric of the ISL, solidifying its iconic stature.

The Blasters provoke lively debates among fans, especially when it comes to determining the team's best-ever lineup. Tensions rise over choosing between current form and historical excellence, making these discussions a staple in Kerala's football narrative.

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill has etched his name in club lore with solid performances, earning the ISL Golden Glove in the 2021-22 season. Players like Sandeep Singh and Jessel Carneiro remain fan favorites for their dedication. Meanwhile, Adrian Luna and Sahal Abdul Samad have captured the imagination with their creativity on the field.

Legends like Sandesh Jhingan and Iain Hume offer their legacy to the Blasters' hall of fame. Coach Ivan Vukomanovic's strategic prowess has repositioned the team as formidable contenders. With each season, Kerala Blasters continues to weave a compelling tale in the ISL saga, fueled by their unwavering yellow-clad legions.

(With inputs from agencies.)