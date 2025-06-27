Sports Highlights: DeChambeau's Portrush Challenge, Mets Setbacks, and UFC Showdown

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, acknowledging its 'diabolical' challenges. The key for him will be mastering the driver in varying windy conditions, testing his golf ball control and overall gameplay.

Griffin Canning of the New York Mets faced a setback as he was helped off the field due to a leg injury sustained during a game against the Atlanta Braves. Coach Carlos Mendoza and staff attended to Canning post-injury, impacting the Mets' game dynamics.

The UFC landscape is heating up with Ilia Topuria preparing to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, propelled by his rapid rise in MMA. These events highlight the vibrant and dynamic nature of the current sports scene, with talent and challenges abounding.

(With inputs from agencies.)