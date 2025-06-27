Avinash Sable's Path to Redemption: Eyeing World Championship Glory

Avinash Sable, India's top 3000m steeplechaser, is back on track after recovering from a persistent calf injury that tormented him for a year. With his sights set on the World Championship in September, Sable is determined to surpass his personal best.

The current Asian Games champion is enhancing his form with high-altitude training in Ooty and honing his skills at the Sports Authority of India's Southern Centre. Despite an early season setback, he rebounded by clinching gold at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

Sable aims to improve his finishing and mileage, working under the guidance of Kalyan Chaudhari. He will compete in upcoming Diamond League events in Morocco and India, focusing on achieving his goal of breaking the eight-minute barrier.