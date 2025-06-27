Sammy Criticizes TV Umpire Decisions in Tense Barbados Test

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has criticized TV umpire Adrian Holdstock for what he describes as inconsistent decision-making during the first Test against Australia in Barbados. Following a series of disputed calls on Day 2, Sammy met with match referee Javagal Srinath to address his concerns. Sammy's discontent also stems from Holdstock's officiating during the recent ODI series in England.

Key contentious moments included captain Roston Chase's lbw dismissal by Pat Cummins, which the West Indies camp believed involved an inside edge, and Shai Hope's catch adjudged clean after a third umpire review. Sammy, quoted by ESPNcricinfo, emphasized the need for consistent judgments, highlighting perceived inconsistencies with Holdstock.

Sammy abstained from directly disputing Hope's dismissal but noted a similar incident involving Travis Head on the prior day. Mitchell Starc of Australia also questioned the synchronization of replays. Sammy instructed his players to avoid public criticism of officials, stressing compliance with rules while focusing on match performance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)