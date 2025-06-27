Washington Freedom Stun Knight Riders in Thrilling High-Scoring Chase

In a riveting encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Washington Freedom showcased their prowess with a remarkable last-ball victory against Los Angeles Knight Riders, chasing down a formidable target of 214 runs, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Andre Fletcher's commanding 60-ball century set an impressive foundation for the Knight Riders, but it was Freedom's relentless pursuit that stole the show. Mitchell Owen's rapid 43 off 16 balls laid the groundwork for an assertive chase, further bolstered by stellar performances from Glenn Maxwell and Glenn Phillips.

Despite Tanveer Sangha's two crucial wickets in the 14th over, the calm composure of Phillips ensured Freedom's success. Concluding the chase in dramatic fashion, singles from Obus Pienaar and Phillips secured a sensational win for Freedom, propelling them to second in MLC standings while the Knight Riders remain locked at fifth.

(With inputs from agencies.)