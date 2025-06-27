Left Menu

Washington Freedom Stun Knight Riders in Thrilling High-Scoring Chase

In an electrifying match, Washington Freedom overpowered Los Angeles Knight Riders with a spectacular last-ball victory, chasing a challenging target of 214. Despite Andre Fletcher's explosive 104, Freedom's dynamic batting lineup edged them to second place in the standings, leaving Knight Riders at fifth. (ANI)

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:14 IST
Washington Freedom Stun Knight Riders in Thrilling High-Scoring Chase
Glenn Phillips (Photo: X/@MLCricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a riveting encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Washington Freedom showcased their prowess with a remarkable last-ball victory against Los Angeles Knight Riders, chasing down a formidable target of 214 runs, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Andre Fletcher's commanding 60-ball century set an impressive foundation for the Knight Riders, but it was Freedom's relentless pursuit that stole the show. Mitchell Owen's rapid 43 off 16 balls laid the groundwork for an assertive chase, further bolstered by stellar performances from Glenn Maxwell and Glenn Phillips.

Despite Tanveer Sangha's two crucial wickets in the 14th over, the calm composure of Phillips ensured Freedom's success. Concluding the chase in dramatic fashion, singles from Obus Pienaar and Phillips secured a sensational win for Freedom, propelling them to second in MLC standings while the Knight Riders remain locked at fifth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025