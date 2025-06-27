India's Bowling Challenges Without Jasprit Bumrah Against England

The possibility of Jasprit Bumrah missing the second Test against England in Birmingham is causing concerns for India's bowling plans. His absence means the team might struggle to maintain control during crucial overs, especially as they aim to even the series at a ground where they have never tasted Test victory.

In the first Test, Bumrah's stellar presence was notably missed towards the end, with India failing to make inroads as England chased down the target. Despite Mohammed Siraj and others putting in efforts, the Indian bowlers conceded runs freely, reducing the potency of their attack without Bumrah's signature influence.

Meanwhile, as discussions grow about the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh suggests Prasidh Krishna needs to adapt his approach for effectiveness. The team must refocus on their strategic lengths to challenge England effectively in Birmingham.

