Deepak Kumar Punia: From Kanoi Village to National Rugby Icon
Deepak Kumar Punia, a leader in Indian rugby from Kanoi village, has transformed the sport in India. Leading both sevens and fifteens teams, Punia's influence extends to advocating grassroots club development. His journey showcases rugby as a viable career path, inspiring young talent across the nation.
Deepak Kumar Punia, an emerging figure in Indian rugby hailing from Kanoi village in Hisar, Haryana, has become a significant influence in the sport by leading the Haryana men's rugby sevens team to multiple national victories, including a gold medal at the National Games. In April 2024, his leadership was further acknowledged when he took on the captaincy of India's men's 15s team for the Asia Rugby Division 1 Championship held in Sri Lanka.
Punia, known for his natural leadership qualities, previously served as vice-captain of the national rugby sevens team and has proven to be crucial in both the sevens and fifteens formats. His captaincy saw the Indian 15s team compete against nations such as Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Kazakhstan, marking a significant step in India's rugby aspirations. He believes that the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will be transformative for the sport in India, as it provides players with unparalleled exposure and experience alongside the best global talents.
Currently playing for Delhi Redz in the RPL, Punia relishes the home advantage. He emphasizes the importance of grassroots nurturing, particularly through club-level competitions, as he advocates for a stronger rugby foundation in India. He is passionate about dispelling stereotypes in rugby and encouraging youth from diverse backgrounds to engage with the sport, highlighting rugby as both an inclusive pursuit and a promising career path. His journey reflects a shift in India's rugby landscape, fueled by increased interest and evolving professional opportunities.
