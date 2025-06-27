Left Menu

Deepak Kumar Punia: From Kanoi Village to National Rugby Icon

Deepak Kumar Punia, a leader in Indian rugby from Kanoi village, has transformed the sport in India. Leading both sevens and fifteens teams, Punia's influence extends to advocating grassroots club development. His journey showcases rugby as a viable career path, inspiring young talent across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:57 IST
Deepak Kumar Punia: From Kanoi Village to National Rugby Icon
Deepak Kumar Punia (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Kumar Punia, an emerging figure in Indian rugby hailing from Kanoi village in Hisar, Haryana, has become a significant influence in the sport by leading the Haryana men's rugby sevens team to multiple national victories, including a gold medal at the National Games. In April 2024, his leadership was further acknowledged when he took on the captaincy of India's men's 15s team for the Asia Rugby Division 1 Championship held in Sri Lanka.

Punia, known for his natural leadership qualities, previously served as vice-captain of the national rugby sevens team and has proven to be crucial in both the sevens and fifteens formats. His captaincy saw the Indian 15s team compete against nations such as Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Kazakhstan, marking a significant step in India's rugby aspirations. He believes that the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will be transformative for the sport in India, as it provides players with unparalleled exposure and experience alongside the best global talents.

Currently playing for Delhi Redz in the RPL, Punia relishes the home advantage. He emphasizes the importance of grassroots nurturing, particularly through club-level competitions, as he advocates for a stronger rugby foundation in India. He is passionate about dispelling stereotypes in rugby and encouraging youth from diverse backgrounds to engage with the sport, highlighting rugby as both an inclusive pursuit and a promising career path. His journey reflects a shift in India's rugby landscape, fueled by increased interest and evolving professional opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025