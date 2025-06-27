Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma Struggles Continue at Italian Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had a challenging start at the Italian Open, posting a 5-over 75 and placing 143rd. This could lead to missing his sixth straight cut this season. Meanwhile, England's Dan Bradbury leads with a bogey-free round, establishing a new course record.

Indian golfing sensation Shubhankar Sharma faced another tough day on the DP World Tour, opening the Italian Open with a disappointing 5-over 75. His performance left him trailing far behind in 143rd place, potentially marking his sixth consecutive cut miss this season.

Despite his past successes, the two-time DP World Tour winner has struggled recently, completing only four cuts in 13 starts without finishing in the top-30. Sharma's day at the course saw him score five bogeys and a double bogey before making birdies on the 15th and 18th holes.

In contrast, English golfer Dan Bradbury excelled, securing a bogey-free six under par round of 64 to take a lead at Argentario Golf Club. His early streak of four consecutive birdies set the pace, ultimately leading to a new course record.

