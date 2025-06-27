Shooting Stars Shine: Anish Bhanwala and Narmada Nithin Dominate National Trials

Former world champion and Olympian Anish Bhanwala exhibited stellar form by winning consecutive trials in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Men) event. He took top honors on day four of the National Selection Trials 3 and 4, held for Group 'A' Rifle and Pistol shooters at the Trishul Shooting Range in Raipur.

Narmada Nithin from Tamil Nadu clinched victory in the 10m Air Rifle Women category, with a composed score of 253.7 in the 24-shot final. She outperformed ISSF World Cup Final silver medalist Sonam Uttam Maskar by a margin of 1.7 points, while Delhi's Rajshree Anilkumar finished third, achieving a score of 230 after 22 shots.

Highlighting the intense competition, Mehuli Ghosh topped the qualification rounds with 632.2, slightly ahead of Sonam. In the men's 25m RFP T4 final, Anish continued his winning streak, scoring 30 to secure another victory. The trials are set to resume with more events scheduled for Day Five.

(With inputs from agencies.)