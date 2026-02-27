Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Raipur-Ratanpur Highway

Four individuals died and one was injured when a trailer truck veered into the wrong lane, colliding with an SUV on the Raipur-Ratanpur Highway in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The crash left the SUV mangled, and the victims had to be extracted using a gas cutter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:21 IST
Four people lost their lives and one suffered injuries following a tragic accident on the Raipur-Ratanpur Highway in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The collision occurred when a trailer truck veered into the wrong lane and struck an SUV, according to police reports.

Around 2 am on Friday, near Sambalpuri village under the Sakri police station limits, the trailer traveling towards Raipur swerved out of control. It crossed lanes and collided with the SUV, leaving a devastating impact. The crash was severe enough to cause the trailer to hit another parked vehicle before overturning.

The SUV was severely damaged, trapping its five occupants. Of them, Chhatrapal Ratre, Vishal Lahre, Anmol Lahre, and Sonu Miri died on the spot. The survivor, Prakash Ratre, remains critically injured and is receiving medical treatment. Authorities have arrested the trailer driver and filed a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

