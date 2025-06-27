Left Menu

Sri Lanka on the Verge of Victory in Heated Cricket Test Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka approaches a commanding victory over Bangladesh in the second test match, requiring just four more wickets with a 96-run lead. Despite Bangladesh's efforts, star players Nissanka and Mendis significantly boosted Sri Lanka's score, creating a formidable challenge for their rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka nears a conclusive victory against Bangladesh in the second test match, after the third day's stumps indicated a decisive 96-run lead in their second innings. Needing just four more wickets to secure the win, Sri Lanka's position is robust.

Bangladesh ended the day at 115-6, having earlier conceded a 211-run lead as Sri Lanka piled up an intimidating 458 runs in their first innings. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were key in propelling Sri Lanka's lead past Bangladesh's defenses.

With the pitch showing signs of spin, Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva and spinner Prabath Jayasuriya capitalized on the conditions. As the game progresses, Sri Lanka aims to wrap up the match swiftly, capitalizing on Bangladesh's struggle for form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

