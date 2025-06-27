Iga Swiatek Advances to Bad Homburg Final, to Face Jessica Pegula
Iga Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, defeated Jasmine Paolini to enter the Bad Homburg Open final. She will compete against Jessica Pegula. Swiatek's win sets her in good stead for Wimbledon, reaffirming her strong form on grass surfaces with a straight-set victory against Paolini.
Iga Swiatek, the five-time Grand Slam champion, delivered a commanding performance against Jasmine Paolini on Friday, winning 6-1 6-3 to advance to the final of the Bad Homburg Open. This victory keeps her in the race for her first title on grass.
Swiatek will face American top seed Jessica Pegula, who endured a challenging match to best Czech player Linda Noskova with a score of 6-7(2) 7-5 6-1. The matches serve as a precursor to Wimbledon, with Swiatek showing strong form by breezing past Italian Paolini, a Wimbledon finalist last year.
Reflecting on her win, Swiatek expressed satisfaction at maintaining her game momentum, particularly against a determined opponent like Paolini. Despite not playing any other grass tournaments this season, her tactical gameplay and signature aggressive style secured her victory, as she prepares for the match against Pegula.
(With inputs from agencies.)
