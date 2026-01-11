India Eyes Glory in Inaugural SAFF Women's Futsal Championship 2026
India enters the first SAFF Women's Futsal Championship in 2026 with ambitions to win its maiden international title. With key players gaining experience from the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup, they aim to leverage their skills and determination to claim victory against regional competitors.
India is set to compete in the inaugural SAFF Women's Futsal Championship 2026, with aspirations to secure top honors in the region. This first-ever championship provides an opportunity for India to achieve its first international women's futsal victory and to claim maiden silverware.
The Futsal Tigresses will kick off their campaign against the Maldives on January 13, 2026, at Nonthaburi Stadium in Thailand. The squad, led by head coach Joshuah Vaz, gained crucial experience last year during the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, playing against formidable Asian teams.
Vaz has announced a 14-player squad for the championship, with several players bringing Asian tournament experience. Captain Jigmet Chunzen, making her debut from Ladakh, emphasized the team's goal of winning the tournament, despite the limited information on SAFF opponents.
Vaz acknowledges the young average age of the squad, but aims to compete strongly. The tournament, crucial for futsal's growth in South Asia, will host matches against South Asian teams, with the winners being crowned champions after seven rounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
