Norris Leads McLaren One-Two in Austrian Grand Prix Practice
Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two finish in the Austrian Grand Prix practice, with Oscar Piastri close behind. Max Verstappen ranked third, while rookie Alex Dunne impressed by finishing fourth in his practice debut. George Russell, who led the opening session, ended sixth as the weekend unfolded.
On Friday, McLaren's Lando Norris showcased an impressive performance by leading a one-two finish in the second practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, followed closely, trailing Norris by just 0.157 seconds.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula One champion, secured third place at his team's home circuit. Notably, Alex Dunne, the young Irish rookie and Formula Two leader, made waves by finishing fourth fastest in his debut session for McLaren, just 0.069 seconds behind Piastri.
Mercedes' George Russell, the fastest in the opening session, placed sixth overall. The Austrian Grand Prix weekend continued to unfold as teams and drivers prepared to vie for top spots at this iconic circuit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norris
- Piastri
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Dunne
- McLaren
- Formula One
- Grand Prix
- Austrian
- Practice
ALSO READ
Revving Reality: Inside Brad Pitt's Formula One Film with Lewis Hamilton
Behind the Wheel: How Lewis Hamilton Drives Brad Pitt's New Formula One Movie
McLaren Faces Tensions After Dramatic Collision at Canadian GP
Revving Up: Joseph Kosinski's 'F1' Brings Formula One Drama to the Big Screen
Thailand's Ambitious Bid to Host 2028 Formula One Street Race