Norris Leads McLaren One-Two in Austrian Grand Prix Practice

On Friday, McLaren's Lando Norris showcased an impressive performance by leading a one-two finish in the second practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, followed closely, trailing Norris by just 0.157 seconds.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula One champion, secured third place at his team's home circuit. Notably, Alex Dunne, the young Irish rookie and Formula Two leader, made waves by finishing fourth fastest in his debut session for McLaren, just 0.069 seconds behind Piastri.

Mercedes' George Russell, the fastest in the opening session, placed sixth overall. The Austrian Grand Prix weekend continued to unfold as teams and drivers prepared to vie for top spots at this iconic circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)