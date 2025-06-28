Left Menu

NHL and Players Unite for Long-term Labor Peace: Future Set Till 2030

The National Hockey League and its players' union have agreed to extend their collective bargaining agreement until the 2029-30 season. The accord, announced ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, requires ratification and includes expanding the regular season to 84 games while reducing pre-season games to four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:03 IST
NHL and Players Unite for Long-term Labor Peace: Future Set Till 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Hockey League and the union representing its players have reached a landmark agreement to extend their collective bargaining agreement through the 2029-30 season, ensuring labor stability for the next five years. This development was unveiled during a joint news conference by both parties.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, expressed optimism about the deal, which was finalized after a constructive negotiation process that began in March and April. Bettman emphasized the collaborative nature of the talks, despite initial disagreements.

The extended agreement includes a key change: increasing the regular season to 84 games per team, while cutting pre-season games from six to four. NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh, the former U.S. Labor Secretary, highlighted the importance of ratification by players, expressing satisfaction with the negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025