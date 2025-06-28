NHL and Players Unite for Long-term Labor Peace: Future Set Till 2030

The National Hockey League and the union representing its players have reached a landmark agreement to extend their collective bargaining agreement through the 2029-30 season, ensuring labor stability for the next five years. This development was unveiled during a joint news conference by both parties.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, expressed optimism about the deal, which was finalized after a constructive negotiation process that began in March and April. Bettman emphasized the collaborative nature of the talks, despite initial disagreements.

The extended agreement includes a key change: increasing the regular season to 84 games per team, while cutting pre-season games from six to four. NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh, the former U.S. Labor Secretary, highlighted the importance of ratification by players, expressing satisfaction with the negotiation process.

