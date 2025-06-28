Norris Leads McLaren's Strong Start at Austrian Grand Prix

In an electrifying start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, McLaren showcased their resilience with Lando Norris leading the second practice session. Despite handing the car to rookie Alex Dunne for the opening moments, Norris returned to mark the fastest lap, closely followed by teammate Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes' George Russell, who led the early hours with a 1:05.542, acknowledged the prowess of McLaren, admitting that the Austrian track surprised many with its swift landscape. Reigning champion Max Verstappen clocked in third, facing the absence of his regular race engineer.

Adding to the excitement, Alex Dunne impressed on his Formula 1 practice debut, establishing himself as a formidable talent at just 19. Despite the focus on leading teams, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made notable advancements, fueling anticipation for a thrilling race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)