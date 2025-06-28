Left Menu

Norris Leads McLaren's Strong Start at Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two in the second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix. George Russell topped the opening session for Mercedes. Impressive rookie Alex Dunne made his F1 debut, and Max Verstappen placed third. The track action unfolded at Red Bull's home circuit in Spielberg, Austria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:26 IST
Norris Leads McLaren's Strong Start at Austrian Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, McLaren showcased their resilience with Lando Norris leading the second practice session. Despite handing the car to rookie Alex Dunne for the opening moments, Norris returned to mark the fastest lap, closely followed by teammate Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes' George Russell, who led the early hours with a 1:05.542, acknowledged the prowess of McLaren, admitting that the Austrian track surprised many with its swift landscape. Reigning champion Max Verstappen clocked in third, facing the absence of his regular race engineer.

Adding to the excitement, Alex Dunne impressed on his Formula 1 practice debut, establishing himself as a formidable talent at just 19. Despite the focus on leading teams, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made notable advancements, fueling anticipation for a thrilling race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025