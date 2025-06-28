Tanak Triumphs in Thrilling Acropolis Rally Showdown

Hyundai's Ott Tanak emerged as the leader after the first full day of the Acropolis Rally, holding a narrow three-second gap over teammate Adrien Fourmaux. The Greek rally's demanding conditions, marked by scorching heat and tough terrain, proved challenging for many competitors.

Tanak, steering clear of major issues, maintained the lead by Friday night, even though he did not secure any of the seven gravel stages in temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius. 'At times it was difficult to keep everything in one piece,' said Tanak, expressing satisfaction in avoiding significant troubles with tyres or car conditions.

Hyundai's reigning champion Thierry Neuville initially led after stage three but succumbed to time loss due to two punctures. Meanwhile, Toyota's Sebastien Ogier held the third spot, closely behind Tanak. The rally also saw competitive performances from Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta, who grappled with tyre issues.

