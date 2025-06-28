Left Menu

Record Sales and Shifting Leadership: A Sports News Roundup

This summary covers significant events in the sports world, including the sale of a rare Michael Jordan card for $2.5M, Wander Franco's legal troubles, Cooper Flagg's readiness for the Dallas Mavericks, Ron Washington's health-related absence, Masai Ujiri's departure from the Raptors, and the NHL's labor pact extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:24 IST
Record Sales and Shifting Leadership: A Sports News Roundup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable sale, a signed Michael Jordan rookie card fetched an astounding $2.5 million at auction, setting a new record with just one bidder securing the coveted item.

Wander Franco, a professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor. He received a suspended two-year prison sentence and a fine, subject to meeting certain judicial conditions.

The NBA landscape sees shifts as Cooper Flagg steps into a pivotal role with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Toronto Raptors part ways with long-time president Masai Ujiri, marking the end of a transformative era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025