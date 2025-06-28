Record Sales and Shifting Leadership: A Sports News Roundup
This summary covers significant events in the sports world, including the sale of a rare Michael Jordan card for $2.5M, Wander Franco's legal troubles, Cooper Flagg's readiness for the Dallas Mavericks, Ron Washington's health-related absence, Masai Ujiri's departure from the Raptors, and the NHL's labor pact extension.
In a remarkable sale, a signed Michael Jordan rookie card fetched an astounding $2.5 million at auction, setting a new record with just one bidder securing the coveted item.
Wander Franco, a professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor. He received a suspended two-year prison sentence and a fine, subject to meeting certain judicial conditions.
The NBA landscape sees shifts as Cooper Flagg steps into a pivotal role with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Toronto Raptors part ways with long-time president Masai Ujiri, marking the end of a transformative era.
