Record Sales and Shifting Leadership: A Sports News Roundup

In a remarkable sale, a signed Michael Jordan rookie card fetched an astounding $2.5 million at auction, setting a new record with just one bidder securing the coveted item.

Wander Franco, a professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor. He received a suspended two-year prison sentence and a fine, subject to meeting certain judicial conditions.

The NBA landscape sees shifts as Cooper Flagg steps into a pivotal role with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Toronto Raptors part ways with long-time president Masai Ujiri, marking the end of a transformative era.

