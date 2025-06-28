Left Menu

Captain Cummins Backs Youngster Konstas Despite Struggles

Despite his struggles against the West Indies, Captain Pat Cummins supports young opener Sam Konstas. Although Konstas scored only eight runs in two innings, Cummins remains confident in his potential. The Australians secured victory in Bridgetown, thanks to standout performances by Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:37 IST
In a resounding show of leadership, Captain Pat Cummins has expressed unwavering support for young prospect Sam Konstas despite the latter's underwhelming performance against the West Indies. The first test match in Bridgetown saw Australia triumph by 159 runs, highlighting a mix of skills among its team members.

The highly-touted 19-year-old managed to score only three runs in the first innings and five in the second, prompting concerns. However, Cummins remains confident in the Sydney-born right-hander, acknowledging the challenges of transitioning to test cricket with limited experience.

Key contributions from Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey were pivotal to Australia's success. Their robust batting performances set a challenging 301-run target for the West Indies, who ultimately succumbed to Josh Hazlewood's bowling prowess, resulting in Australia's decisive win.

