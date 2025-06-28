Left Menu

The Resurgence of Shafali Verma: Learning from the Master Blaster

Shafali Verma, inspired by Sachin Tendulkar, worked on her weaknesses to reclaim her place in the Indian women's cricket team. Facing tough personal and professional challenges, her steadfast focus and renewed outlook helped her shine in domestic cricket and the Women's Premier League, paving the way for her comeback.

Shafali Verma credits her cricketing revival to the influence of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Watching Tendulkar's disciplined Test innings taught her the virtue of respecting good deliveries, a lesson pivotal for her recent comeback to the national team.

After being dropped last year due to a slump in form, Shafali turned to Tendulkar's video footage for insights. Adopting his approach, she excelled in domestic competitions and the Women's Premier League, regaining her spot in the squad for the England series.

Her journey was marked by personal trials, notably her father's heart attack before her team selection. Despite these odds, Shafali's dedication to fitness and mindful decision to live in the present rather than dwell on the future fueled her successful return to international cricket.

