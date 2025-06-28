Left Menu

Fielding Fumbles: India's Catching Crisis Exposed

Ex-Australian cricketer Brad Haddin urges a fielding 'attitude adjustment' for India, led by Shubman Gill, struggling in their Test series against England. Dropped catches, notably by Yashasvi Jaiswal, have hurt India's performance. Haddin cites India's talent and potential to become a leading fielding team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:35 IST
Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has called for an 'attitude adjustment' within the Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, as they seek to resolve fielding issues in their ongoing Test series in England.

The team's fielding problems were highlighted by several dropped catches, especially by Yashasvi Jaiswal, during India's defeat in the opening test at Headingley.

Haddin emphasized that historically successful teams have excelled in fielding, and urged India to capitalize on its talent to improve their fielding prowess. The team aims to level the series in the upcoming match in Birmingham.

