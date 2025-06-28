Left Menu

Rugby Premier League Heats Up as Top Teams Clash in Playoffs

The Rugby Premier League's inaugural season reaches an electrifying phase as Hyderabad Heroes, Chennai Bulls, Bengaluru Bravehearts, and Delhi Redz secure playoff spots. With Hyderabad Heroes leading under DJ Forbes' guidance, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion at the Andheri Sports Complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:03 IST
Delhi Redz Team (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) concluded its league stage at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Kreeda Sankul in Mumbai, setting the stage for a gripping finale. With Hyderabad Heroes, Chennai Bulls, Bengaluru Bravehearts, and Delhi Redz making it to the playoffs, anticipation is high for Saturday's semifinals.

Leading the charge, Hyderabad Heroes, under the leadership of former New Zealand captain DJ Forbes, have dominated the tournament. With standout performances from Manu Moreno, Javed Hussain, and Sambit Pradhan, the team concluded the league stage with nine wins, one loss, and 34 points. Facing Delhi Redz in the semis, they are clear favorites.

Despite ups and downs, Chennai Bulls, coached by Ben Gollings, and Bengaluru Bravehearts, under Paco Hernandez, have shown formidable prowess. Both teams boast a strong mix of international and local talent. As the competition intensifies, all eyes are on these rugby titans, eager for an epic showdown in the RPL playoffs.

