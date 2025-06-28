Left Menu

Epic Finish: Seattle Orcas Shatter Records in Thrilling MLC Victory

Shimron Hetmyer's stunning six off the last ball secured a dramatic win for Seattle Orcas against MI New York in Major League Cricket. Despite a monumental target set by Pooran and Singh, Hetmyer's explosive innings and vital partnerships enabled the Orcas to achieve the highest successful chase in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:10 IST
Epic Finish: Seattle Orcas Shatter Records in Thrilling MLC Victory
Shimron Hetmyer celebrarting the win (Photo- @MLCSeattleOrcas X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Texas

In a breathtaking finale, Shimron Hetmyer's towering six off the last delivery clinched a remarkable victory for the Seattle Orcas, marking the highest successful chase in Major League Cricket history. This nail-biting match against MI New York, held on Friday, highlighted stellar performances from Nicholas Pooran and Tajinder Singh, according to an MLC press release.

Facing a daunting target of 237, the Orcas' chase was initially propelled by aggressive knocks from Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, and new captain Sikandar Raza. Their fiery start in the powerplay saw the Orcas amass a season-high 86 runs in six overs, but frequent wicket losses posed challenges along the way, leaving them needing 100 runs off 58 deliveries with half their lineup back in the pavilion.

As pressure mounted, Hetmyer's sublime power-hitting emerged as the elixir for the Orcas, dismantling the New York attack with nine sixes and five boundaries. His performance eclipsed Pooran's earlier century, which featured seven fours and eight sixes. Despite falling short in the end, MI New York can revel in Pooran and Singh's record-breaking 158-run partnership, which electrified the match with exceptional strokes and flair, setting a new benchmark for their team.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025