Epic Finish: Seattle Orcas Shatter Records in Thrilling MLC Victory

In a breathtaking finale, Shimron Hetmyer's towering six off the last delivery clinched a remarkable victory for the Seattle Orcas, marking the highest successful chase in Major League Cricket history. This nail-biting match against MI New York, held on Friday, highlighted stellar performances from Nicholas Pooran and Tajinder Singh, according to an MLC press release.

Facing a daunting target of 237, the Orcas' chase was initially propelled by aggressive knocks from Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, and new captain Sikandar Raza. Their fiery start in the powerplay saw the Orcas amass a season-high 86 runs in six overs, but frequent wicket losses posed challenges along the way, leaving them needing 100 runs off 58 deliveries with half their lineup back in the pavilion.

As pressure mounted, Hetmyer's sublime power-hitting emerged as the elixir for the Orcas, dismantling the New York attack with nine sixes and five boundaries. His performance eclipsed Pooran's earlier century, which featured seven fours and eight sixes. Despite falling short in the end, MI New York can revel in Pooran and Singh's record-breaking 158-run partnership, which electrified the match with exceptional strokes and flair, setting a new benchmark for their team.