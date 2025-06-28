Left Menu

Historic Heroics: Shimron Hetmyer Leads Seattle Orcas to Record Chase Victory

In a thrilling Major League Cricket match, Shimron Hetmyer's last-ball heroics propelled the Seattle Orcas to a record chase victory against MI New York. Batting stars Nicholas Pooran and Tajinder Singh's scintillating innings set the stage for the Orcas' triumph, marking their first win of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:11 IST
Shimron Hetmyer celebrarting the win (Photo- @MLCSeattleOrcas X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Texas

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Seattle Orcas clinched their first win of the Major League Cricket (MLC) season with a dazzling performance against MI New York. Shimron Hetmyer's dramatic last-ball six sealed the highest successful chase in league history, as confirmed by an MLC press release.

Chasing an imposing target of 237, the Orcas relied on early fireworks from Kyle Mayers and Sikandar Raza. Their audacious hitting laid the groundwork for the epic chase, complementing Hetmyer's explosive finish. Despite frequent setbacks, Hetmyer's 97 not out showcased his power-hitting acumen.

Earlier, MI New York's Nicholas Pooran and Tajinder Singh orchestrated a record 158-run partnership, delighting fans with a blend of flair and aggression. Pooran's century and Singh's fierce hitting nearly outshone him, but their efforts fell just short, as Seattle Orcas curtailed their innings in a gripping final overs showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

