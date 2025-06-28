Left Menu

Joe Root Poised to Break Records in Edgbaston Showdown

As England faces India in the second Test at Edgbaston, attention is on Joe Root, who aims to hit 1,000 Test runs at the venue. Root, an all-time top run-getter against India, needs 73 more runs to reach 3,000. England leads the series 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:17 IST
Joe Root Poised to Break Records in Edgbaston Showdown
Joe Root. (Photo: @root66 Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England is set to strengthen its grip on the five-match series against India at Edgbaston, with star batsman Joe Root in the spotlight. Root's track record at the venue is exemplary, making him a central figure as the second Test begins on July 2. With a series lead of 1-0, England looks to capitalize on Root's potential to shine.

Root dominates the record books at Edgbaston, boasting 920 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 70.76, including three centuries and five fifties. Root is on the verge of becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs at this iconic ground, needing just 80 more runs to set a new milestone.

Against India, Root is equally formidable. He requires 73 runs to become the first English batsman to score 3,000 Test runs against India, already amassing 2,927 runs in 31 Tests. His recent performances, notably at Birmingham, underscore his prowess with scores averaging 141.33 over the last three Tests.

The anticipation is high for whether Root can maintain his momentum and chase down Sachin Tendulkar's all-time high of 15,921 Test runs, building on his recent form showcased with a match-winning fifty at Leeds. England's Test squad for the second match includes captain Ben Stokes and key players such as Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025