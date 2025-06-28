Joe Root Poised to Break Records in Edgbaston Showdown

England is set to strengthen its grip on the five-match series against India at Edgbaston, with star batsman Joe Root in the spotlight. Root's track record at the venue is exemplary, making him a central figure as the second Test begins on July 2. With a series lead of 1-0, England looks to capitalize on Root's potential to shine.

Root dominates the record books at Edgbaston, boasting 920 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 70.76, including three centuries and five fifties. Root is on the verge of becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs at this iconic ground, needing just 80 more runs to set a new milestone.

Against India, Root is equally formidable. He requires 73 runs to become the first English batsman to score 3,000 Test runs against India, already amassing 2,927 runs in 31 Tests. His recent performances, notably at Birmingham, underscore his prowess with scores averaging 141.33 over the last three Tests.

The anticipation is high for whether Root can maintain his momentum and chase down Sachin Tendulkar's all-time high of 15,921 Test runs, building on his recent form showcased with a match-winning fifty at Leeds. England's Test squad for the second match includes captain Ben Stokes and key players such as Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)